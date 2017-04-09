Law enforcement investigates 2 potentially related shootings in Pitt County

By and Published: Updated:

GREENVILLE, NC (WNCT) — Greenville police and the Pitt County Sheriff’s Office are investigating two possibly connected shootings that happened early Sunday morning.

Deputies with the Pitt County Sheriff’s Office said they responded to the Night Train Lounge in Bethel in response to a dispute, but the dispute was over, and they helped clear the lot.

Afterward, deputies said they helped Greenville police clear a large crowd that had left the Night Train Lounge and was at the Sheetz on Memorial Drive, just off of Martin Luther King Jr. Highway.

Greenville police at the Sheetz were responding to a shots-fired call around 2:40 a.m. Officers said they found a 29-year-old male shot in the leg. Officers said the victim’s injuries were not life threatening.

Deputies then responded to Vidant, where a separate person, Damien Lovett, 39,  reported being shot by an unknown person at the Night Train Bar. Lovett was shot once in the thigh, and deputies said Lovett is in stable condition.

The Pitt County Sheriff’s Office said the Night Train Lounge’s owner, Willie Acklin, never mentioned shots had been fired when deputies first responded.

Anyone with information is asked to call Pitt-Greenville Crime Stoppers at 252-758-7777.            

Police released these photos of the suspect.


The investigation is on-going.

Related Posts

WNCT-TV 9 On Your Side provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

1 thought on “Law enforcement investigates 2 potentially related shootings in Pitt County

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s