Law enforcement investigates 2 potentially related shootings in Pitt County

GREENVILLE, NC (WNCT) — Greenville police and the Pitt County Sheriff’s Office are investigating two possibly connected shootings that happened early Sunday morning.

Deputies with the Pitt County Sheriff’s Office said they responded to the Night Train Lounge in Bethel in response to a dispute, but the dispute was over, and they helped clear the lot.

Afterward, deputies said they helped Greenville police clear a large crowd that had left the Night Train Lounge and was at the Sheetz on Memorial Drive, just off of Martin Luther King Jr. Highway.

Greenville police at the Sheetz were responding to a shots-fired call around 2:40 a.m. Officers said they found a 29-year-old male shot in the leg. Officers said the victim’s injuries were not life threatening.

Deputies then responded to Vidant, where a separate person, Damien Lovett, 39, reported being shot by an unknown person at the Night Train Bar. Lovett was shot once in the thigh, and deputies said Lovett is in stable condition.

The Pitt County Sheriff’s Office said the Night Train Lounge’s owner, Willie Acklin, never mentioned shots had been fired when deputies first responded.

Anyone with information is asked to call Pitt-Greenville Crime Stoppers at 252-758-7777.

Police released these photos of the suspect.





The investigation is on-going.