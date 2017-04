GREENVILLE, NC (WNCT)- Greenville police responded to a shots fired call around 2:40 Sunday morning. It happened at the Sheetz of Memorial Drive just off of Martin Luther King Jr. Highway.

Officers arrived to find a 29-year-old male shot in the leg. Officers tell 9 On Your Side the victim’s injuries are not life threatening.

The investigation is on-going and right now no one is in custody.