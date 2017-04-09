Multiple crews on scene for early morning structure fire

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – Multiple crews responded to a structure fire on NC-33 West in Greenville.
The residence is located across from Belvoir Elementary School.
The call came in around 2 a.m. Sunday morning.
Stick with WNCT for updates.
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – Multiple crews responded to a structure fire on NC-33 West in Greenville.
The residence is located across from Belvoir Elementary School.
The call came in around 2 a.m. Sunday morning.
Stick with WNCT for updates.
WNCT-TV 9 On Your Side provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.
Advertisement