Kinston Police investigate a reported stabbing on Saturday

KINSTON, N.C. (WNCT) – The Kinston Police Department is investigating a reported stabbing.

KPD says officers were called to UNC Lenoir Healthcare around 9:30 Saturday night in reference to a stabbing victim.

When officers arrived they found a 22-year-old victim being treated for a stab wound to the upper torso.

Police say the victim said they were stabbed trying to break up a fight. According to the victim, they were walking along the 1800 block of Charlotte Avenue when they noticed three males fighting. Police say when the victim tried to breakup the fight, one of the men stabbed them.

Kinston Police say the incident is under investigation.

Anyone with information on this incident is asked to call the Kinston Police Department at (252) 939-3220

