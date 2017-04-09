First Alert Forecast: A nice warm up starts today

SUMMARY: High pressure stays in control to start the new week. Details:

TODAY: Mostly sunny and warmer this afternoon. Highs will be in the 70’s inland, 60’s at the coast.

TONIGHT: Mostly clear but not as cold. Lows will be in the 40’s inland, 50’s at the coast.

MONDAY: Mostly sunny and warm. Highs will be in the 70’s.

A LOOK AHEAD: High pressure remains off the East Coast through Tuesday then a weak cold front will bring the chance for some rain Wednesday. A second weak cold front could bring more rain on Friday.



TROPICS: Atlantic Hurricane Season begins on June 1, 2017. Click here for your tropical update.

Greenville, NC Hourly Forecast 40 ° F precip: 0% 44 ° F precip: 0% 51 ° F precip: 0% 58 ° F precip: 0% 63 ° F precip: 0% 67 ° F precip: 0% 70 ° F precip: 0% 72 ° F precip: 0% 73 ° F precip: 0% 74 ° F precip: 0% 74 ° F precip: 0% 73 ° F precip: 0% 71 ° F precip: 0% 65 ° F precip: 0% 61 ° F precip: 0% 59 ° F precip: 0% 57 ° F precip: 0% 55 ° F precip: 0% 54 ° F precip: 0% 53 ° F precip: 0% 51 ° F precip: 0% 50 ° F precip: 0% 49 ° F precip: 0% 49 ° F precip: 10% 49 ° F precip: 10% 53 ° F precip: 0% 59 ° F precip: 0% 65 ° F precip: 0% 69 ° F precip: 0% 71 ° F precip: 0% 74 ° F precip: 0% 75 ° F precip: 0% 77 ° F precip: 0% 77 ° F precip: 0% 77 ° F precip: 0% 76 ° F precip: 0% 74 ° F precip: 0% 68 ° F precip: 0% 66 ° F precip: 0% 64 ° F precip: 0% 62 ° F precip: 0% 60 ° F precip: 0% 59 ° F precip: 10% 58 ° F precip: 10% 57 ° F precip: 10% 56 ° F precip: 10% 55 ° F precip: 10% 55 ° F precip: 10%