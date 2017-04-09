First Alert Forecast: A nice warm up starts today

SUMMARY: High pressure stays in control to start the new week. Details:

TODAY: Mostly sunny and warmer this afternoon. Highs will be in the 70’s inland, 60’s at the coast.

TONIGHT: Mostly clear but not as cold. Lows will be in the 40’s inland, 50’s at the coast.

MONDAY: Mostly sunny and warm. Highs will be in the 70’s.

A LOOK AHEAD: High pressure remains off the East Coast through Tuesday then a weak cold front will bring the chance for some rain Wednesday. A second weak cold front could bring more rain on Friday.

TROPICS:  Atlantic Hurricane Season begins on June 1, 2017. Click here for your tropical update.

