Community members celebrate baseball’s return to historic Kafer Park in New Bern

NEW BERN, N.C (WNCT) – It was a big day for baseball Saturday in the east

New Bern welcomed baseball back at Kafer Park as a part of the historic restoration to bring it back to its former glory.

Baseball is back in New Bern, and back at Kafer Park.

Don Moore said it’s been a while since this field saw fresh sod and cleats.

“I never thought I would see this again, but it has happened,” said Moore.

Over 40 years ago, back during a time when baseball meant more than a game.

“This is where blacks really came up to be somebody you know and to be known by other people you know,” explained Moore.

During the opening ceremony the city paid homage to the beloved park…first by honoring the men who stole home base and their hearts.

“I’m here representing my father he’s deceased, but he played with the giants and I’m representing him in his honor,” said Gloria Thomas who stood representing her father who played for the New Bern Giants.

She said many things have changed.

“It’s not no separate thing now, it’s all together and it makes me feel really good,” said Thomas.

Lewis Price plays for the Orioles in the Amateur Baseball Leagues. He said, playing on the field Saturday is a long time coming.

“We did a lot of work with the city to get together spent quite a bit of money working with them,” explained Lewis.

But he said it’s just in time for the next generation to step up to the plate. “My father played here, my uncle played here. They were founders of this place and I have two of my son’s on the team as well so you know it’s just like passing it down let’s keep it going.”

Moore said he’s excited to see what the next 40 years brings.

“I don’t know where I’m going to be in the next few days or the next few years whatever you know, but at least I can say. I saw baseball come back to New Bern,” added Moore.