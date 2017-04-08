Lucille Gorham Intergenerational Community Center celebrates 10 year anniversary

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – The Greenville community came together Saturday to celebrate the 10th anniversary of the Lucille Gorham Intergenerational Community Center.

More than 40 vendors were on site including the Pitt County Health Department, Greenville Aquatic Center and the Children’s Home Society.

Organizers said this celebration is not for the center, but to show appreciation for community members.

“We are real excited, the community supports the center. It’s our way of saying thank you as well to the community for supporting us over the years. There have been some rough times but there have been more good times than not and every year we have weather just like this. It’s perfect,” said event organizer Deborah Moody.

Moody said it’s their opportunity to show people the resources available to them.