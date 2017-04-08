Lucille Gorham Intergenerational Community Center celebrates 10 year anniversary

By Published:

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – The Greenville community came together Saturday to celebrate the 10th anniversary of the Lucille Gorham Intergenerational Community Center.

More than 40 vendors were on site including the Pitt County Health Department, Greenville Aquatic Center and the Children’s Home Society.

Organizers said this celebration is not for the center, but to show appreciation for community members.

“We are real excited, the community supports the center. It’s our way of saying thank you as well to the community for supporting us over the years. There have been some rough times but there have been more good times than not and every year we have weather just like this. It’s perfect,” said event organizer Deborah Moody.

Moody said it’s their opportunity to show people the resources available to them.

WNCT-TV 9 On Your Side provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s