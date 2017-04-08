Grifton cleans up ahead of Shad Festival

By Published:

GRIFTON, NC (WNCT)- Clean-up efforts are underway ahead of a big festival in Grifton.

Saturday morning a handful of groups from all over the community spent time picking up trash. It’s to make sure Grifton is spick and span for the town’s shad festival. The 47th annual event is a couple weekends away, but crews wanted to start preparations now. We caught up with one of the clean-up groups, a set of JRTOC students.

Cadet Lt. Colonel Connor Brown with the JROTC said, “This year the Shad Festival is actually on Earth Day so we wanted to make sure that everything looks pretty clean for not only the festival but so we can have a great earth day all together.”

The Shad Festival is April 18th through the 23rd. For more information on the event, click here.

 

