First Alert Forecast: Warmer Conditions for Sunday

By Published: Updated:

SUMMARY: High pressure will keep us sunny and quiet tomorrow. Details:

TONIGHT: Clear and chilly with lows in the 30s and 40s.

SUNDAY: Plenty of sunshine with highs in the 70s.

A LOOK AHEAD: High pressure remains in the area for Monday and Tuesday. A stationary front moves into the area Wednesday and Thursday bringing with it a slight chance of showers and storms

TROPICS:  Atlantic Hurricane Season begins on June 1, 2017. Click here for your tropical update.

tropical

 

THANK YOU FOR TRUSTING WNCT 9 FIRST ALERT WEATHER! Weather changes quickly.  Your full team of First Alert meteorologists- Jerry Jackson, Dontae Jones, Pierce Legeion, Megan Lindsey and David Sawyer- will keep you updated.

To follow us “on the go”, check out these links:
– Follow WNCT 9 First Alert Weather on Twitter by CLICKING HERE.
– Connect with WNCT 9 First Alert Weather and join a growing network of friends with WNCT 9 First Alert Weather on Facebook by CLICKING HERE.
– Download our WNCT 9 First Alert Weather app, available for free in the Apple App Store and the Google Play store. You can see First Alert VIPIR 9, detailed forecasts, weather maps,  and severe weather alerts.

 

Greenville, NC Hourly Forecast

7pm
Sat
62° F
precip:
0%
8pm
Sat
56° F
precip:
0%
9pm
Sat
53° F
precip:
0%
10pm
Sat
52° F
precip:
0%
11pm
Sat
50° F
precip:
0%
12am
Sun
48° F
precip:
0%
1am
Sun
47° F
precip:
0%
2am
Sun
46° F
precip:
0%
3am
Sun
45° F
precip:
0%
4am
Sun
44° F
precip:
0%
5am
Sun
43° F
precip:
0%
6am
Sun
42° F
precip:
0%
7am
Sun
43° F
precip:
0%
8am
Sun
46° F
precip:
0%
9am
Sun
54° F
precip:
0%
10am
Sun
60° F
precip:
0%
11am
Sun
65° F
precip:
0%
12pm
Sun
68° F
precip:
0%
1pm
Sun
70° F
precip:
0%
2pm
Sun
72° F
precip:
0%
3pm
Sun
73° F
precip:
0%
4pm
Sun
74° F
precip:
0%
5pm
Sun
74° F
precip:
0%
6pm
Sun
73° F
precip:
0%
7pm
Sun
70° F
precip:
0%
8pm
Sun
65° F
precip:
0%
9pm
Sun
61° F
precip:
0%
10pm
Sun
59° F
precip:
0%
11pm
Sun
57° F
precip:
0%
12am
Mon
55° F
precip:
0%
1am
Mon
53° F
precip:
0%
2am
Mon
53° F
precip:
0%
3am
Mon
51° F
precip:
0%
4am
Mon
50° F
precip:
0%
5am
Mon
49° F
precip:
0%
6am
Mon
49° F
precip:
10%
7am
Mon
49° F
precip:
10%
8am
Mon
53° F
precip:
0%
9am
Mon
59° F
precip:
0%
10am
Mon
65° F
precip:
0%
11am
Mon
69° F
precip:
0%
12pm
Mon
71° F
precip:
0%
1pm
Mon
74° F
precip:
0%
2pm
Mon
75° F
precip:
0%
3pm
Mon
77° F
precip:
0%
4pm
Mon
78° F
precip:
0%
Inland Forecast
Inland Forecast
Coastal Forecast
Coastal Forecast
Day Planner
Day Planner
Hourly Forecast
Hourly Forecast

Related Posts

Comments are closed.