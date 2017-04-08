First Alert Forecast: Warmer Conditions for Sunday

SUMMARY: High pressure will keep us sunny and quiet tomorrow. Details:

TONIGHT: Clear and chilly with lows in the 30s and 40s.

SUNDAY: Plenty of sunshine with highs in the 70s.

A LOOK AHEAD: High pressure remains in the area for Monday and Tuesday. A stationary front moves into the area Wednesday and Thursday bringing with it a slight chance of showers and storms



TROPICS: Atlantic Hurricane Season begins on June 1, 2017. Click here for your tropical update.

Greenville, NC Hourly Forecast 62 ° F precip: 0% 56 ° F precip: 0% 53 ° F precip: 0% 52 ° F precip: 0% 50 ° F precip: 0% 48 ° F precip: 0% 47 ° F precip: 0% 46 ° F precip: 0% 45 ° F precip: 0% 44 ° F precip: 0% 43 ° F precip: 0% 42 ° F precip: 0% 43 ° F precip: 0% 46 ° F precip: 0% 54 ° F precip: 0% 60 ° F precip: 0% 65 ° F precip: 0% 68 ° F precip: 0% 70 ° F precip: 0% 72 ° F precip: 0% 73 ° F precip: 0% 74 ° F precip: 0% 74 ° F precip: 0% 73 ° F precip: 0% 70 ° F precip: 0% 65 ° F precip: 0% 61 ° F precip: 0% 59 ° F precip: 0% 57 ° F precip: 0% 55 ° F precip: 0% 53 ° F precip: 0% 53 ° F precip: 0% 51 ° F precip: 0% 50 ° F precip: 0% 49 ° F precip: 0% 49 ° F precip: 10% 49 ° F precip: 10% 53 ° F precip: 0% 59 ° F precip: 0% 65 ° F precip: 0% 69 ° F precip: 0% 71 ° F precip: 0% 74 ° F precip: 0% 75 ° F precip: 0% 77 ° F precip: 0% 78 ° F precip: 0% Inland Forecast Coastal Forecast Day Planner Hourly Forecast