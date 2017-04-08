ECU sweeps Bill Carson Invitational

GREENVILLE, N.C. – For the second-straight season, the East Carolina men’s and women’s track and field teams are Bill Carson Invitational champions as they swept the team titles this weekend at the Minges Family Field at Bate Foundation Track & Field Facility.

The women set a meet record for team points, pulling away from the field early and racking up 281.5 to out-distance Charlotte who scored 141.5 points. The men maintained their lead from yesterday, going on to net 200 points to Troy’s 138.

“It’s always exciting to win your home meet,” head coach Curt Kraft said. “I was extremely excited about how well both sides performed this weekend. It was our goal to win both the men’s and women’s titles. We have done this now for two years in a row. I can honestly tell you that I was not surprised about how well we performed this weekend. As I have mentioned before many times, our student athletes love competing at home in front of their families and the home crowd. It was a complete total team effort on both sides.”

ECU set two more meet records Saturday as sophomore Grace Sullivan won the 3,000-meter steeplechase in a time of 1:045.18. Classmate Stefano Migliorati , who is the current American Athletic Conference leader in the 800m, also put up a new facility standard by crossing the finish line in 1:50.64.

East Carolina Bill Carson Invitational Event Winners

Adam Manns – discus – 54.27m (meet record)

Lauren Lubarski – javelin – 47.32m

Adell Remsberg – pole vault – 3.65m

Grace Sullivan – 3,000m steeplechase – 10:45.18 (meet record)

Nick Ciaccia – 3,000m steeplechase – 9:35.26

4×100 relay (men) – 40.63

4×100 relay (women) – 44.67

Pol Solanellas – 1,500m – 4:00.74

Cheyenne Hutchinson – 100m hurdles – 13.49

Courtney Warner – 100m – 11.71

Stefano Migliorati – 800m – 1:50.64 (meet record)

“Now we have a week off before we go to Duke,” Kraft added. “We have to continue to do some very important things – stay healthy, stay positive and stay focused. If we continue to create momentum like this each and every weekend, I really believe that there will be positive results at the end.”

The Pirates will take the next two weeks to prepare for the Duke Invitational which is scheduled for April 21-22 in Durham, N.C.

Men’s Final Team Scores

East Carolina – 200

Troy – 138

Coastal Carolina – 112

Charlotte – 84

NC State – 73

The Citadel – 60

Women’s Final Team Scores

East Carolina – 281.5 (meet record)

Charlotte – 141.5

NC State – 96

Troy – 88

Coastal Carolina – 85

The Citadel – 17