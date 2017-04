WINTERVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – One person was injured in an afternoon accident in Pitt County on Saturday.

The Winterville Community Fire Department says it happened around one o’clock at the intersection of County Home and Jack Jones Roads.

Firefighters say one person was transported to Vidant Medical Center following the single-car accident.

No word yet on the extent of the injuries to the driver.

The North Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating the crash.