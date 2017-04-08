Deputies say missing NC teen possibly with 25-year-old ex-boyfriend

LELAND, N.C. (WAVY) — The Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help in locating a missing teen girl from North Carolina who may be in Norfolk, Virginia.

Mackenzie Gail Rogers, 17, was last seen on April 7 at a residence on Buckwood Court in Leland around 11 p.m.

Around 4 p.m. on Saturday, police in Norfolk, Virginia said that they were communicating with Rogers via Facebook, but she would not tell them her location.

Her method or direction of travel is unknown but officers believe she is with her ex-boyfriend, 25-year-old Christopher Brantner in Norfolk.

Rogers is described as a white female, 5 feet, 5 inches tall, 140 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a black hoodie, black T-shirt, Carolina blue basketball shorts and black Vans shoes.

She recently got out of a drug rehab program, officials said.

Anyone with information as to Mackenzie’s whereabouts should contact Det. Ashley Stout at 910-880-4902, or call 911.

