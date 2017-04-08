Conley wins “Strike Out ALS” game

WINTERVILLE, NC (WNCT) – The D.H. Conley softball team improved to 13-1 on Saturday afternoon as the Lady Vikings defeated Eastern Alamance 6-5 in walk off fashion in the school’s annual “Strike Out ALS” game. The Vikings wore white t-shirts in the game to help raise awareness and also collected donations for ALS awareness during the game.

The Vikings opened the game by plating three runs in the bottom of the first before plating two more in the bottom of the fifth. Conley took a 5-0 lead into the sixth inning where the Eagles rallied to score two runs and had the go-ahead run at the plate until Emily Kirby got the inning ending strikeout.

Eastern Alamance pushed across three more in the ninth to tie things at five which brought the Vikings up in the home half of the seventh. Conley capitalized on an over throw which allowed the game-winning run to come in to score.

Conley is back in action on Thursday when they travel to C.B. Aycock.