Brody School of Medicine students participate in ‘mock disaster simulation’

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – Approximately 30 ECU medical students put their skills to the test Saturday during their mock disaster exercise.

Students aided simulated victims of a mass causality event.

They practiced triage drills, medical skills practice stations, an ambulance, a simulated emergency department trauma bay, and a U.S. Army Forward Surgical Team (AFST) and tent.

First year student Kaitlyn O’Connor” said the hands on experience allows her to apply skills she has learned.

“Kind of going through the steps can this person walk is they breathing? Do they have a pulse? From there we actually have to you know use that and use it for patients which I mean you can’t learn that in a classroom,” said O’Connor.

This is an annual event for the students at the Brody School of Medicine.

Organizers said the goal for today is to learn how to quickly treat and resuscitate patients involved in an accident.