Tractor trailer involved in wreck with two other vehicles

By Published:

AYDEN, N.C. (WNCT) – At around 9:50 p.m. last night a tractor trailer collided with two other vehicles.

According to highway patrol, the semi was turning on to highway 903 and failed to yield right of way. The truck then jack-knifed and then hit a second vehicle.

Two people were transferred to Vidant Medical Center. No word on the extent of their injuries, however the driver of the semi did come away uninjured.

Both roads are closed, yet there is no time table on when they will open back up. Stay with WNCT for the latest updates.

 

WNCT-TV 9 On Your Side provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s