Tractor trailer involved in wreck with two other vehicles

AYDEN, N.C. (WNCT) – At around 9:50 p.m. last night a tractor trailer collided with two other vehicles.

According to highway patrol, the semi was turning on to highway 903 and failed to yield right of way. The truck then jack-knifed and then hit a second vehicle.

Two people were transferred to Vidant Medical Center. No word on the extent of their injuries, however the driver of the semi did come away uninjured.

Both roads are closed, yet there is no time table on when they will open back up. Stay with WNCT for the latest updates.