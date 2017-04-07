Rocky Mount credit union robbed second time since January

WNCT Staff Published: Updated:

ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WNCT) — A credit union in Rocky Mount was robbed Friday morning, Rocky Mount police said.

It happened at the State Employees Credit Union at 805 Fairview Road in Rocky Mount at 9:44 a.m. The same credit union was robbed on January 20.

The bank robber ran north into the Edgecombe Meadows apartment complex, police said.

He is described as a black male in his late 40’s, 5’05” tall, weighing 150 -170 lbs.  He was wearing a gray knit hat, long sleeve black and gray plaid polo type shirt with black pants.

No one was injured during the robbery.

If anyone has any information about this case or the identity of the person in the photo please call the Rocky Mount Police Department at 252-972-1411.

WNCT-TV 9 On Your Side provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s