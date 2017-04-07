Rocky Mount credit union robbed second time since January

ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WNCT) — A credit union in Rocky Mount was robbed Friday morning, Rocky Mount police said.

It happened at the State Employees Credit Union at 805 Fairview Road in Rocky Mount at 9:44 a.m. The same credit union was robbed on January 20.

The bank robber ran north into the Edgecombe Meadows apartment complex, police said.

He is described as a black male in his late 40’s, 5’05” tall, weighing 150 -170 lbs. He was wearing a gray knit hat, long sleeve black and gray plaid polo type shirt with black pants.

No one was injured during the robbery.

If anyone has any information about this case or the identity of the person in the photo please call the Rocky Mount Police Department at 252-972-1411.