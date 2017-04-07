Pirate-Fest and Alcohol Sales at the Town Common Begin

By Published:

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – Happening in Greenville Friday and Saturday is the 11th annual Pirate-fest.

Pirate-fest is back to celebrate the pirate culture of eastern North Carolina. The event attracts people from all over the east coast right here in uptown.

Attendees are encouraged to deck themselves out in pirate gear from eye patches to peg legs.

The festival will feature live music ranging from a prince tribute band to D-J’s. It will have activities all weekend long for all ages.The event is bringing food, games, and rides to the uptown area.

Uptown Greenville employees are confident that pirate fest not only brings fun, but an opportunity to let the city show off.

“Pirate-fest brings about 30,000 people to the uptown district and it’s a great time for uptown to show off the half a billion dollars of investment happening in the uptown district right now,” says Meredith Hawke, Events Branding Director for Uptown Greenville.

Pirate- fest is also set to be the kickoff event for allowing alcoholic beverages to be bought in the town common.

“It allows us to be competitive with other cities,” says Andrew Schmidt, Executive Director for the Greenville Pitt County Convention and Visitors Bureau. “Most other cities have some type of policy in place where you can have alcohol at a sanctioned event with insurance and the proper permits and that allows us to allow certain other events to come.”

The event starts Friday at 5 p.m.

