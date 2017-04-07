New NC bill would help crack down on texting and driving

GREENVILLE, N.C (WNCT) – Current North Carolina law prohibits drivers from texting and driving.

However lawmakers want to make sure that law can be enforced to the fullest.

“A lot of time you’ll see them when you are riding down the road or actually they are steering with their legs and they’ve got both their hands going on the phone,” said lieutenant Kip Gaskins with the Pitt County Sheriff’s department.

We are all guilty of distracted driving.

“Trying to eat while you’re driving or putting make up on while you’re driving, believe it or not we’ve seen some trying to read while they are driving,” explained Gaskins.

Now NC lawmakers want to crack down on one of the most popular distracted driving methods, texting.

House bill 558 aims to bring a study to improve the enforcement of the texting and driving ban.

Lieutenant Gaskins said it is not always easy to catch someone breaking the law.

“Sometimes it’s not so cut and dry though, because sometimes, you know the law says no texting and driving it doesn’t say anything about using a phone,” he said.

The proposed study would look at issues resources and surveys from other states as a reference.

However, Gaskins said it’s ultimately up to the driver to protect themselves and others around them

“We’ve got to set an example as well for our children and not tell them not to do something that they see us do every day. There is no phone call no text that is so important that it can’t wait until you get where you are going,” said Gaskins.

House Bill 558 is moving through the general assembly.

It has passed the first reading and has been referred to the judiciary committee.