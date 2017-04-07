‘Meet Your Muslim Neighbor Day’ to take place in Greenville Saturday

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Members of the Muslim community in Greenville are holding an event on Saturday, welcoming guests into their mosque.

“Meet Your Muslim Neighbor Day” is going on Saturday afternoon.

It is aimed at bringing different faiths together and finding a common ground.

“Just as we go into a church, to come into our mosque and be able to just sit and observe and just realize that there is not a fear,” said spokeswoman Samar Badwan. “We are just like you. We just pray in a different establishment, and we pray in a different way.”

A panel and a question and answer session will also be held.

Doors open at 2 p.m. and the event will last until 6 p.m.

It is being held at the “Al-Masjid Islamic Center and Mosque located on Evans Street in Greenville.

Food and refreshments will also be served.

Women are asked to wear long sleeves and a light-weight scarf to put over their heads. Everyone should be prepared to take their shoes off when they go inside.

