Local middle school students recite poetry as a part of school poetry program

KINSTON, N.C. (WNCT) – On Friday, the ‘Bad and Beautiful’ program at Rochelle celebrated the poetry of the sixth, seventh and eighth grade classes that Redmond had worked with on writing and creative expression.

During the program six students read their original work, part of an anthology of Award-winning poet Glenis Redmond, Inspired student work published by Rochelle.

Redmond also recited some of her own poems.

Redmond spent two weeks in February as poet in residence at Rochelle Middle School.

She was here in did in 2016 as well thanks to a grant from the N.C. Arts Council provided through Lenoir County Community Council for the Arts.