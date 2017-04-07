Kinston police initiative aims to catch suspects on camera

By Published: Updated:

KINSTON, N.C. (WNCT) — The Kinston Police Department is starting a new initiative, Project Photo Bomb, to catch criminal suspects in the act.

Police are asking homes and businesses in Kinston with video cameras to voluntarily let officers access their video when needed.

Hardy Creech owns Realo Discount Drugs in Kinston, and he uses surveillance cameras to watch over his store.

The cameras capture people inside and out.

“You got multiple directions, so you can see them coming and going,” said Creech.

If something happens nearby, or a vehicle passes a camera’s line of line of sight, Kinston police say having access to the video may help identify the suspects.

“Basically what we’re requesting is  that they send us their name, address, phone number — if they would allow us to use their surveillance video,” said Spencer.

Kinston police ask those interested in participating to send their name, address, and phone number to woody.spencer@ci.kinston.nc.us.

The information will be added to a database that can quickly be accessed and used by officers.

“I think more than anything else it’s a deterrent,” said Spencer. “The bad guys that want something for nothing, they’re going to have to really start thinking, ‘Who’s got a camera? Who doesn’t have a camera?” They’re going to start thinking, “Is someone watching me?’ It’s another tool to use to help our community be safer.”

 

 

Related Posts

WNCT-TV 9 On Your Side provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

1 thought on “Kinston police initiative aims to catch suspects on camera

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s