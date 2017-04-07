Kinston police start new initiative to catch suspects on camera

KINSTON, N.C. (WNCT) — The Kinston Police Department is starting a new initiative, Project Photo Bomb, to catch criminal suspects in the act.

Police are asking homes and businesses in Kinston with video cameras to voluntarily let officers access their video when needed.

Hardy Creech owns Realo Discount Drugs in Kinston, and he uses surveillance cameras to watch over his store.

The cameras capture people inside and out.

“You got multiple directions, so you can see them coming and going,” said Creech.

If something happens nearby, or a vehicle pa camera’s line of line of site, Kinston police say having access to the video may help identify the suspects.

“Basically what we’re requesting is that they send us their name, address, phone number — if they would allow us to use their surveillance video,” said Spencer.

Kinston police ask those interested in participating to send their name, address, and phone number to woody.spencer@ci.kinston.nc.us.

The information will be added to a database that can quickly be accessed and used by officers.

“I think more than anything else it’s a deterrent,” said Spencer. “The bad guys that want something for nothing, they’re going to have to really start thinking, ‘Who’s got a camera? Who doesn’t have a camera?” They’re going to start thinking, “Is someone watching me?’ It’s another tool to use to help our community be safer.”