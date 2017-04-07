Jacksonville urges parents to be cautious of reptiles at parks

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT)–As the weather warms up, the critters come out. And Jacksonville Parks and Recreation wants you to watch your step the next time you visit some of their parks.

The city has installed caution of reptiles signs at three of its parks as a reminder to parents to keep an eye out while their children play.

“We want the public to be aware that if your child wants to explore, which is very natural, be aware there are sometimes reptiles or animals that are going to be in wooded areas near the parks and keep an eye on them,” Michael Liquori, director of park facilities, said.

The most recent sign was installed at Richard Ray Park. Other signs are located at Northeast Creek Park and Woodlands Park’s hiking trials.

“Our playgrounds are safe and our parks are safe, we just want to make sure that you as the public are aware of your surroundings as you’re out in the parks,” Liquori said.

The city says if you see a reptile while out in one of its parks give the recreation department a call at 910-938-5314.

Never approach a reptile on your own, as it could be venomous.