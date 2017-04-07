Remains found in Roanoke Rapids identified as missing man

Roanoke Rapids, N.C. (WNCT)  – The Roanoke Rapids Police Department has identified the human remains found behind an abandoned building on March 21 as Gary Youngblood a missing Roanoke Rapids man.

Youngblood, 30, was reported missing August 5, 2016, by a family member. He was last seen July 20.

The cause of death is undetermined, but foul place is not suspected, Roanoke police said.

Investigators said tpublic works employees discovered the remains behind a vacant building on Highway 158 between Spring and Carter Streets.

Investigators with the police department, along with the East Carolina University’s Department of Anthropology collected the remains, which were examined by the North Carolina Office of the Chief Medical Examiner.

During the autopsy of the person was determined to be a male approximately 30 years of age, a request for medical records and DNA samples were sent to make a positive identification of the person.

The Medical Examiner’s Office is still awaiting further test results to make a further determination of the cause of death.

