GREAT bus system in Greenville looks to expand ridership

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — As Greenville drivers struggle with traffic, Greenville Area Transit said they are doing their part to alleviate the problem with the GREAT bus system.

“With every person riding the buses, you have one less vehicle on the road here in Greenville,” said Lamont Jackson, Greenville Transit’s director. “…Right now we’re averaging around 39,000 a month but would like to see those numbers get up 45,000 per month”

Jackson said increasing numbers increases opportunities for riders.

“With more ridership, we can add additional busses to the routes, which would give the possibility of having two busses on a route, which would limit it to 30-minute waits per day,” Jackson said.

Daily bus riders say the pickup time is often pushed back due to the heavy traffic.

“I know everyone that drives here and works here doesn’t live in Greenville and that’s what makes so much traffic and slows the busses up,” said Tyron Hope, who uses the GREAT bus system.

Hope said more people should ride local.

“That kind of makes them a little bit behind, but it’s a good system,” said Hope. “I know it’s going to improve eventually.”

Jackson said he’s working to try to change people’s idea of public transportation.

“We would really like for the people living within Greenville to see us as a viable opportunity for them,” said Jackson. “We do have a very safe system, and we do our best to provide good customer service.”

He said for $1 a trip, it is worth the try for a little less stressful of a drive.