First Alert Forecast: Clearing skies, but gusty winds remain

SUMMARY: We begin a sunny, dry and warming trend over the next week but winds remain blustery today. Details:

THIS MORNING: Skies are partly to mostly sunny this morning and temperatures are on either side of 50 degrees. Winds are quite breezy, out of the west at 15 to 25 mph with some higher gusts.

THIS AFTERNOON: Skies will be partly cloudy with a slight chance of a passing shower and highs in the lower 60’s. Winds will continue to be blustery, out of the west at 15 to 25 mph with higher gusts up to 35 mph.

TONIGHT: Skies are partly to mostly clear overnight with temperatures in the upper 30s to lower 40s. Winds will be a little breezy, out of the northwest at 5 to 15 mph.

THIS WEEKEND: Skies will be sunny with highs in the 60’s on Saturday and 70s on Sunday. A little breezy for Saturday but winds back off for Sunday.

TROPICS: Atlantic Hurricane Season begins on June 1, 2017. Click here for your tropical update.

Greenville, NC Hourly Forecast 50 ° F precip: 0% 49 ° F precip: 0% 49 ° F precip: 0% 50 ° F precip: 0% 53 ° F precip: 0% 55 ° F precip: 0% 56 ° F precip: 0% 57 ° F precip: 0% 58 ° F precip: 0% 59 ° F precip: 0% 60 ° F precip: 0% 60 ° F precip: 0% 59 ° F precip: 0% 57 ° F precip: 0% 53 ° F precip: 0% 51 ° F precip: 0% 49 ° F precip: 0% 47 ° F precip: 0% 45 ° F precip: 0% 44 ° F precip: 0% 43 ° F precip: 0% 41 ° F precip: 0% 39 ° F precip: 0% 38 ° F precip: 0% 38 ° F precip: 0% 38 ° F precip: 0% 41 ° F precip: 0% 46 ° F precip: 0% 50 ° F precip: 0% 53 ° F precip: 0% 55 ° F precip: 0% 58 ° F precip: 0% 60 ° F precip: 0% 63 ° F precip: 0% 64 ° F precip: 0% 65 ° F precip: 0% 64 ° F precip: 0% 62 ° F precip: 0% 56 ° F precip: 0% 54 ° F precip: 0% 51 ° F precip: 0% 49 ° F precip: 0% 47 ° F precip: 0% 46 ° F precip: 0% 45 ° F precip: 0% 44 ° F precip: 0% 43 ° F precip: 0% Inland Forecast Coastal Forecast Day Planner Hourly Forecast