Ex-Duke QB, Sirk transfers to East Carolina

By Published:
Thomas Sirk, Dean Lowry, Deonte Gibson
Duke quarterback Thomas Sirk (1) passes as Northwestern's Deonte Gibson (13) rushes and Dean Lowry (94) blocks during the first half of an NCAA college football game in Durham, N.C., Saturday, Sept. 19, 2015. (AP Photo/Gerry Broome)

GREENVILLE, NC (WNCT) – Ex-Duke, quarterback, Thomas Sirk announced on Twitter Friday afternoon that he will spend his final year of eligibility playing at East Carolina. He will be eligible to play immediately for the Pirates.

Sirk made 12 career starts at Duke and appeared in 24 games in his career. He suffered a complete Achilles tear (the second of his career) in camp last year and missed all of the 2016 season.

The 6-foot-4 graduate student had a break out year in 2015 under current ECU head coach Scottie Montgomery who was the Blue Devils offensive coordinator. During that season, Sirk completed over 59 percent of his passes for 2,692 yards and 19 touchdowns to go along with eight interceptions. Sirk also has 16 career rushing touchdowns to his credit.

He joins a Pirate quarterback group that includes Gardner Minshew, Reid Herring and Kingsley Ifedi. Minshew has been taking first team reps during the spring.

WNCT-TV 9 On Your Side provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s