Ex-Duke QB, Sirk transfers to East Carolina

GREENVILLE, NC (WNCT) – Ex-Duke, quarterback, Thomas Sirk announced on Twitter Friday afternoon that he will spend his final year of eligibility playing at East Carolina. He will be eligible to play immediately for the Pirates.

Sirk made 12 career starts at Duke and appeared in 24 games in his career. He suffered a complete Achilles tear (the second of his career) in camp last year and missed all of the 2016 season.

The 6-foot-4 graduate student had a break out year in 2015 under current ECU head coach Scottie Montgomery who was the Blue Devils offensive coordinator. During that season, Sirk completed over 59 percent of his passes for 2,692 yards and 19 touchdowns to go along with eight interceptions. Sirk also has 16 career rushing touchdowns to his credit.

He joins a Pirate quarterback group that includes Gardner Minshew, Reid Herring and Kingsley Ifedi. Minshew has been taking first team reps during the spring.