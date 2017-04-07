Athletes in eastern North Carolina compete in Special Olympics

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Hundreds of people converged on J.H. Rose High School in Pitt County for the Special Olympics.

Following a parade and torch lighting ceremony, the day was filled with sporting events.

Athletes from across the state competed in track and field, soccer, and other outdoor activities.

Helping emcee the event was WNCT’s own Brian Bailey.

Volunteers said the experience is not only rewarding for the athletes, but for them as well.

“I think it means everything,” said Gillian Smith, a volunteer. “To see the smiles on everyone’s faces just getting to be special and just having a day for them is beyond compare.”

More than 3,700 athletes are enrolled in Pitt County’s Special Olympics.

Bertie County also held its Special Olympics Friday. Nearly 200 athletes competed in roughly a dozen events.

The games in Bertie County also had some special visitors: NFL players Justin Houston, Shaun Draughan and Akeem Dent.

