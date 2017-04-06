Wood Ducks rally for first ever win, 7-6 over Salem in Carolina League Opener

SALEM, VA (WNCT) – Jairo Beras hit a two out, two run home run in the top of the 9th to cap a 6-run Wood Duck rally in the ninth as Down East beat Salem 7-6 on opening night in the Carolina League.
The Woodies scored a single run in the 8th on a Luis La O solo home run. The Ducks then scored six more runs in the 9th to win their first ever game.
Game two of the four game series is set for tomorrow night.
The Down East Wood Ducks make their debut in Kinston on Monday night hosting Winston-Salem.
|Down East Wood Ducks
|Player
|Pos
|AB
|R
|H
|2B
|3B
|HR
|RBI
|BB
|SO
|AVG*
|Michael O’Neill
|CF
|5
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4
|.200
|Luis La O
|2B
|5
|1
|2
|0
|0
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.400
|Eduard Pinto
|LF
|5
|1
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|.600
|Jairo Beras
|RF
|5
|1
|2
|0
|0
|1
|2
|0
|2
|.400
|LeDarious Clark
|DH
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.000
|Josh Morgan
|SS
|3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.000
|Frandy De La Rosa
|1B
|3
|1
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.667
|Josh Altmann
|3B
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|.250
|Chuck Moorman
|C
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.250
|Totals
|39
|7
|12
|2
|0
|2
|5
|2
|12
|.308
2B: De La Rosa (1, Osnowitz); Moorman (1, Osnowitz).
HR: La O (1, 8th inning off Pimentel, Y, 0 on, 1 out); Beras, J (1, 9th inning off Lau, 1 on, 2 out).
TB: Beras, J 5; Moorman 2; Altmann; La O 5; Pinto, E 3; O’Neill; De La Rosa 3.
RBI: La O (1); Altmann (1); Pinto, E (1); Beras, J 2 (2).
2-out RBI: Pinto, E; Beras, J 2.
Runners left in scoring position, 2 out: Altmann; Pinto, E; Moorman 2.
GIDP: Beras, J; Clark.
Team RISP: 2-for-11.
Team LOB: 7.BASERUNNING
SB: O’Neill (1, 2nd base off Lakins/Rei).
FIELDING
E: Morgan 2 (2, missed catch, throw); Altmann (1, fielding).
|Salem Red Sox
|Player
|Pos
|AB
|R
|H
|2B
|3B
|HR
|RBI
|BB
|SO
|AVG
|Tate Matheny
|CF
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.500
|a- Derek Miller
|PH-CF
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|Josh Tobias
|2B
|5
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.400
|Michael Chavis
|3B
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|2
|.250
|Josh Ockimey
|1B
|3
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|3
|1
|1
|.333
|Mike Meyers
|LF
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.250
|Kyri Washington
|RF
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|Austin Rei
|C
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|Deiner Lopez
|SS
|3
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.333
|Bryan Hudson
|DH
|3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|.000
|Totals
|34
|6
|7
|0
|0
|1
|4
|4
|9
|.206
HR: Ockimey (1, 5th inning off Bass, 2 on, 1 out).
TB: Lopez, De; Meyers; Ockimey 4; Tobias 2; Matheny; Chavis.
RBI: Chavis (1); Ockimey 3 (3).
Runners left in scoring position, 2 out: Ockimey; Meyers 2.
Team RISP: 2-for-7.
Team LOB: 5.BASERUNNING
SB: Lopez, De (1, 2nd base off Palumbo/Moorman).
CS: Lopez, De (1, 2nd base by Bass/Moorman).
FIELDING
E: Chavis (1, fielding); Ockimey (1, missed catch).
PB: Rei (1).
DP: 2 (Chavis-Tobias-Ockimey 2).
|Down East Wood Ducks
|Player
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|HR
|ERA*
|Joe Palumbo
|3.0
|1
|2
|1
|3
|5
|0
|3.00
|Blake Bass
|2.0
|5
|4
|3
|0
|0
|1
|13.50
|Brady Feigl
|2.0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|2
|0
|0.00
|Ricardo Rodriguez (W, 1-0)
|2.0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|0.00
|Totals
|9.0
|7
|6
|4
|4
|9
|1
|4.00
|Salem Red Sox
|Player
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|HR
|ERA
|Travis Lakins
|5.1
|4
|0
|0
|0
|9
|0
|0.00
|Yankory Pimentel
|2.2
|3
|1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|3.38
|Mitchell Osnowitz
|0.0
|3
|4
|4
|1
|0
|0
|-.–
|Adam Lau (BS, 1)(L, 0-1)
|1.0
|2
|2
|2
|0
|2
|1
|18.00
|Totals
|9.0
|12
|7
|7
|2
|12
|2
|7.00
Osnowitz pitched to 4 batters in the 9th.
Game Scores: Palumbo 49; Lakins 73.
WP: Palumbo; Osnowitz; Lau.
Pitches-strikes: Palumbo 61-34; Bass 34-25; Feigl 26-18; Rodriguez, Ri 26-17; Lakins 89-61; Pimentel, Y 40-23; Osnowitz 16-8; Lau 29-18.
Groundouts-flyouts: Palumbo 4-1; Bass 3-2; Feigl 3-0; Rodriguez, Ri 3-0; Lakins 3-1; Pimentel, Y 4-0; Osnowitz 0-0; Lau 0-1.
Batters faced: Palumbo 14; Bass 11; Feigl 7; Rodriguez, Ri 6; Lakins 21; Pimentel, Y 11; Osnowitz 4; Lau 5.
Inherited runners-scored: Pimentel, Y 1-0; Lau 2-2.
Umpires: HP: Tom Hanahan. 1B: Ronnie Whiting Jr..
Weather: 52 degrees, partly cloudy.
Wind: 23 mph, In from RF.
First pitch: 7:04 PM.
T: 3:05.
Att: 3,696.
Venue: Haley Toyota Field.
April 6, 2017