Wood Ducks rally for first ever win, 7-6 over Salem in Carolina League Opener

By Published: Updated:

SALEM, VA (WNCT) – Jairo Beras hit a two out, two run home run in the top of the 9th to cap a 6-run Wood Duck rally in the ninth as Down East beat Salem 7-6 on opening night in the Carolina League.

The Woodies scored a single run in the 8th on a Luis La O solo home run. The Ducks then scored six more runs in the 9th to win their first ever game.

Game two of the four game series is set for tomorrow night.

The Down East Wood Ducks make their debut in Kinston on Monday night hosting Winston-Salem.

 

Down East Wood Ducks
Player Pos AB R H 2B 3B HR RBI BB SO AVG*
Michael O’Neill CF 5 0 1 0 0 0 0 0 4 .200
Luis La O 2B 5 1 2 0 0 1 1 0 1 .400
Eduard Pinto LF 5 1 3 0 0 0 1 0 1 .600
Jairo Beras RF 5 1 2 0 0 1 2 0 2 .400
LeDarious Clark DH 5 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 2 .000
Josh Morgan SS 3 1 0 0 0 0 0 1 0 .000
Frandy De La Rosa 1B 3 1 2 1 0 0 0 1 0 .667
Josh Altmann 3B 4 1 1 0 0 0 1 0 1 .250
Chuck Moorman C 4 1 1 1 0 0 0 0 1 .250
Totals 39 7 12 2 0 2 5 2 12 .308
BATTING
2B: De La Rosa (1, Osnowitz); Moorman (1, Osnowitz).
HR: La O (1, 8th inning off Pimentel, Y, 0 on, 1 out); Beras, J (1, 9th inning off Lau, 1 on, 2 out).
TB: Beras, J 5; Moorman 2; Altmann; La O 5; Pinto, E 3; O’Neill; De La Rosa 3.
RBI: La O (1); Altmann (1); Pinto, E (1); Beras, J 2 (2).
2-out RBI: Pinto, E; Beras, J 2.
Runners left in scoring position, 2 out: Altmann; Pinto, E; Moorman 2.
GIDP: Beras, J; Clark.
Team RISP: 2-for-11.
Team LOB: 7.BASERUNNING
SB: O’Neill (1, 2nd base off Lakins/Rei).

FIELDING
E: Morgan 2 (2, missed catch, throw); Altmann (1, fielding).

Salem Red Sox
Player Pos AB R H 2B 3B HR RBI BB SO AVG
Tate Matheny CF 2 1 1 0 0 0 0 1 1 .500
    a- Derek Miller PH-CF 2 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000
Josh Tobias 2B 5 1 2 0 0 0 0 0 2 .400
Michael Chavis 3B 4 1 1 0 0 0 1 0 2 .250
Josh Ockimey 1B 3 1 1 0 0 1 3 1 1 .333
Mike Meyers LF 4 0 1 0 0 0 0 0 1 .250
Kyri Washington RF 4 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000
Austin Rei C 4 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000
Deiner Lopez SS 3 1 1 0 0 0 0 1 0 .333
Bryan Hudson DH 3 1 0 0 0 0 0 1 2 .000
Totals 34 6 7 0 0 1 4 4 9 .206
a-Grounded out for Matheny in the 6th.
BATTING
HR: Ockimey (1, 5th inning off Bass, 2 on, 1 out).
TB: Lopez, De; Meyers; Ockimey 4; Tobias 2; Matheny; Chavis.
RBI: Chavis (1); Ockimey 3 (3).
Runners left in scoring position, 2 out: Ockimey; Meyers 2.
Team RISP: 2-for-7.
Team LOB: 5.BASERUNNING
SB: Lopez, De (1, 2nd base off Palumbo/Moorman).
CS: Lopez, De (1, 2nd base by Bass/Moorman).

FIELDING
E: Chavis (1, fielding); Ockimey (1, missed catch).
PB: Rei (1).
DP: 2 (Chavis-Tobias-Ockimey 2).

Down East Wood Ducks
Player IP H R ER BB SO HR ERA*
Joe Palumbo 3.0 1 2 1 3 5 0 3.00
Blake Bass 2.0 5 4 3 0 0 1 13.50
Brady Feigl 2.0 1 0 0 1 2 0 0.00
Ricardo Rodriguez (W, 1-0) 2.0 0 0 0 0 2 0 0.00
Totals 9.0 7 6 4 4 9 1 4.00
Salem Red Sox
Player IP H R ER BB SO HR ERA
Travis Lakins 5.1 4 0 0 0 9 0 0.00
Yankory Pimentel 2.2 3 1 1 1 1 1 3.38
Mitchell Osnowitz 0.0 3 4 4 1 0 0 -.–
Adam Lau (BS, 1)(L, 0-1) 1.0 2 2 2 0 2 1 18.00
Totals 9.0 12 7 7 2 12 2 7.00

Osnowitz pitched to 4 batters in the 9th.

Game Scores: Palumbo 49; Lakins 73.
WP: Palumbo; Osnowitz; Lau.
Pitches-strikes: Palumbo 61-34; Bass 34-25; Feigl 26-18; Rodriguez, Ri 26-17; Lakins 89-61; Pimentel, Y 40-23; Osnowitz 16-8; Lau 29-18.
Groundouts-flyouts: Palumbo 4-1; Bass 3-2; Feigl 3-0; Rodriguez, Ri 3-0; Lakins 3-1; Pimentel, Y 4-0; Osnowitz 0-0; Lau 0-1.
Batters faced: Palumbo 14; Bass 11; Feigl 7; Rodriguez, Ri 6; Lakins 21; Pimentel, Y 11; Osnowitz 4; Lau 5.
Inherited runners-scored: Pimentel, Y 1-0; Lau 2-2.
Umpires: HP: Tom Hanahan. 1B: Ronnie Whiting Jr..
Weather: 52 degrees, partly cloudy.
Wind: 23 mph, In from RF.
First pitch: 7:04 PM.
T: 3:05.
Att: 3,696.
Venue: Haley Toyota Field.
April 6, 2017

WNCT-TV 9 On Your Side provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s