Wood Ducks rally for first ever win, 7-6 over Salem in Carolina League Opener

SALEM, VA (WNCT) – Jairo Beras hit a two out, two run home run in the top of the 9th to cap a 6-run Wood Duck rally in the ninth as Down East beat Salem 7-6 on opening night in the Carolina League.

The Woodies scored a single run in the 8th on a Luis La O solo home run. The Ducks then scored six more runs in the 9th to win their first ever game.

Game two of the four game series is set for tomorrow night.

The Down East Wood Ducks make their debut in Kinston on Monday night hosting Winston-Salem.

Down East Wood Ducks Player Pos AB R H 2B 3B HR RBI BB SO AVG* Michael O’Neill CF 5 0 1 0 0 0 0 0 4 .200 Luis La O 2B 5 1 2 0 0 1 1 0 1 .400 Eduard Pinto LF 5 1 3 0 0 0 1 0 1 .600 Jairo Beras RF 5 1 2 0 0 1 2 0 2 .400 LeDarious Clark DH 5 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 2 .000 Josh Morgan SS 3 1 0 0 0 0 0 1 0 .000 Frandy De La Rosa 1B 3 1 2 1 0 0 0 1 0 .667 Josh Altmann 3B 4 1 1 0 0 0 1 0 1 .250 Chuck Moorman C 4 1 1 1 0 0 0 0 1 .250 Totals 39 7 12 2 0 2 5 2 12 .308 BATTING

2B: De La Rosa (1, Osnowitz); Moorman (1, Osnowitz).

HR: La O (1, 8th inning off Pimentel, Y, 0 on, 1 out); Beras, J (1, 9th inning off Lau, 1 on, 2 out).

TB: Beras, J 5; Moorman 2; Altmann; La O 5; Pinto, E 3; O’Neill; De La Rosa 3.

RBI: La O (1); Altmann (1); Pinto, E (1); Beras, J 2 (2).

2-out RBI: Pinto, E; Beras, J 2.

Runners left in scoring position, 2 out: Altmann; Pinto, E; Moorman 2.

GIDP: Beras, J; Clark.

Team RISP: 2-for-11.

Team LOB: 7.BASERUNNING

SB: O’Neill (1, 2nd base off Lakins/Rei). : De La Rosa (1, Osnowitz); Moorman (1, Osnowitz).: La O (1, 8th inning off Pimentel, Y, 0 on, 1 out); Beras, J (1, 9th inning off Lau, 1 on, 2 out).: Beras, J 5; Moorman 2; Altmann; La O 5; Pinto, E 3; O’Neill; De La Rosa 3.: La O (1); Altmann (1); Pinto, E (1); Beras, J 2 (2).: Pinto, E; Beras, J 2.: Altmann; Pinto, E; Moorman 2.: Beras, J; Clark.: 2-for-11.: 7.: O’Neill (1, 2nd base off Lakins/Rei). FIELDING

E: Morgan 2 (2, missed catch, throw); Altmann (1, fielding).

Salem Red Sox Player Pos AB R H 2B 3B HR RBI BB SO AVG Tate Matheny CF 2 1 1 0 0 0 0 1 1 .500 a- Derek Miller PH-CF 2 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000 Josh Tobias 2B 5 1 2 0 0 0 0 0 2 .400 Michael Chavis 3B 4 1 1 0 0 0 1 0 2 .250 Josh Ockimey 1B 3 1 1 0 0 1 3 1 1 .333 Mike Meyers LF 4 0 1 0 0 0 0 0 1 .250 Kyri Washington RF 4 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000 Austin Rei C 4 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000 Deiner Lopez SS 3 1 1 0 0 0 0 1 0 .333 Bryan Hudson DH 3 1 0 0 0 0 0 1 2 .000 Totals 34 6 7 0 0 1 4 4 9 .206 a-Grounded out for Matheny in the 6th. BATTING

HR: Ockimey (1, 5th inning off Bass, 2 on, 1 out).

TB: Lopez, De; Meyers; Ockimey 4; Tobias 2; Matheny; Chavis.

RBI: Chavis (1); Ockimey 3 (3).

Runners left in scoring position, 2 out: Ockimey; Meyers 2.

Team RISP: 2-for-7.

Team LOB: 5.BASERUNNING

SB: Lopez, De (1, 2nd base off Palumbo/Moorman).

CS: Lopez, De (1, 2nd base by Bass/Moorman). : Ockimey (1, 5th inning off Bass, 2 on, 1 out).: Lopez, De; Meyers; Ockimey 4; Tobias 2; Matheny; Chavis.: Chavis (1); Ockimey 3 (3).: Ockimey; Meyers 2.: 2-for-7.: 5.: Lopez, De (1, 2nd base off Palumbo/Moorman).: Lopez, De (1, 2nd base by Bass/Moorman). FIELDING

E: Chavis (1, fielding); Ockimey (1, missed catch).

PB: Rei (1).

DP: 2 (Chavis-Tobias-Ockimey 2).

Down East Wood Ducks Player IP H R ER BB SO HR ERA* Joe Palumbo 3.0 1 2 1 3 5 0 3.00 Blake Bass 2.0 5 4 3 0 0 1 13.50 Brady Feigl 2.0 1 0 0 1 2 0 0.00 Ricardo Rodriguez (W, 1-0) 2.0 0 0 0 0 2 0 0.00 Totals 9.0 7 6 4 4 9 1 4.00

Salem Red Sox Player IP H R ER BB SO HR ERA Travis Lakins 5.1 4 0 0 0 9 0 0.00 Yankory Pimentel 2.2 3 1 1 1 1 1 3.38 Mitchell Osnowitz 0.0 3 4 4 1 0 0 -.– Adam Lau (BS, 1)(L, 0-1) 1.0 2 2 2 0 2 1 18.00 Totals 9.0 12 7 7 2 12 2 7.00

Osnowitz pitched to 4 batters in the 9th. Game Scores: Palumbo 49; Lakins 73.

WP: Palumbo; Osnowitz; Lau.

Pitches-strikes: Palumbo 61-34; Bass 34-25; Feigl 26-18; Rodriguez, Ri 26-17; Lakins 89-61; Pimentel, Y 40-23; Osnowitz 16-8; Lau 29-18.

Groundouts-flyouts: Palumbo 4-1; Bass 3-2; Feigl 3-0; Rodriguez, Ri 3-0; Lakins 3-1; Pimentel, Y 4-0; Osnowitz 0-0; Lau 0-1.

Batters faced: Palumbo 14; Bass 11; Feigl 7; Rodriguez, Ri 6; Lakins 21; Pimentel, Y 11; Osnowitz 4; Lau 5.

Inherited runners-scored: Pimentel, Y 1-0; Lau 2-2.

Umpires: HP: Tom Hanahan. 1B: Ronnie Whiting Jr..

Weather: 52 degrees, partly cloudy.

Wind: 23 mph, In from RF.

First pitch: 7:04 PM.

T: 3:05.

Att: 3,696.

Venue: Haley Toyota Field.

April 6, 2017