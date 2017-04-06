Williamston man charged after high-speed chase, crash

WILLIAMSTON, N.C. (WNCT) – A Martin County man is behind bars following a high-speed chase Wednesday night.

25-year-old Phillip Michael Wiggins is charged with Felony Flee to Elude, Careless and Reckless Driving, Driving While License Revoked, Running a Red Light, Injury to Personal Property, Possession of Schedule II substance, Possession of Heroin, and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia. He was also served with a pre-existing warrant from Pitt County and an order for arrest for failure to appear from unrelated incidents in Martin County.

Williamston Police officers attempted to stop Wiggins, who was operating a 2005 Acura TL, just before 5 p.m. But instead of stopping, he allegedly led them on a chase through town and into the county on Highway 125. That’s when he attempted to pass a vehicle, crossed the center line, and collided head-on with another oncoming vehicle. Wiggins, his passenger, and the two occupants of the other vehicle were all taken to Vidant Medical Center for further treatment.

On his release from the hospital, Wiggins was charged and taken to the Bertie-Martin Regional Jail and placed under a $90,000 secured bond.