Silver Alert issued for missing Greenville man

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — There is a Silver Alert out for a missing Greenville man.

Donald Ray Long, 71, is believed to be suffering from dementia or some other cognitive impairment.

He was last seen on English Gardens Drive in Greenville.

He is a white male, about 6’, weighing 195 pounds with short, grey hair and brown eyes.

He was last seen wearing khaki pants, a light purple dress shirt and a baseball hat.

Anyone with information about Donald Ray Long should call J. H. Wade at the Pitt County Sheriff Office at 252-830-4141.