Pitt Community College holds annual Spring Career Fair

By Published: Updated:

WINTERVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – Pitt Community College students and alumni got the chance to talk with local employers about more than 100 job opportunities at its annual Spring Career Fair.

Representatives from nearly 40 businesses and industries were on hand at the Craig F. Goess Student Center multipurpose room to talk about and recruit employees for current and future job openings. Thursday’s fair was open to full- and part-time students, distance learners, Continuing Education students and alumni.

Students at the fair say they feel the pressure to land their first job.

Ellen Davis graduates in June and said, “You’ve worked so hard throughout school that you want to make sure you get a job when you get out and then it’s scary because you don’t know about a lot of different places and this really helped having the different places saying how you go about getting the job. It was a nice stepping stone.”

Event organizers said over 250 students will walk through todays fair.

PCC Career Services staff organized the event, which included Alliance One International, ASMO, Autism Society of North Carolina, CTMG Inc., N.C. Department of Public Safety, Go-Science, Grady-White Boats, Greenville Utilities, Patheon, SPC Mechanical, and UPS.

PCC has worked since 1961 to produce a skilled local workforce by making valuable and affordable higher education accessible to all Pitt County residents. 70 percent of PCC graduates remain in Pitt County after completing their programs of study.

Related Posts

WNCT-TV 9 On Your Side provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s