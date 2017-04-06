Pitt Community College holds annual Spring Career Fair

WINTERVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – Pitt Community College students and alumni got the chance to talk with local employers about more than 100 job opportunities at its annual Spring Career Fair.

Representatives from nearly 40 businesses and industries were on hand at the Craig F. Goess Student Center multipurpose room to talk about and recruit employees for current and future job openings. Thursday’s fair was open to full- and part-time students, distance learners, Continuing Education students and alumni.

Students at the fair say they feel the pressure to land their first job.

Ellen Davis graduates in June and said, “You’ve worked so hard throughout school that you want to make sure you get a job when you get out and then it’s scary because you don’t know about a lot of different places and this really helped having the different places saying how you go about getting the job. It was a nice stepping stone.”

Event organizers said over 250 students will walk through todays fair.

PCC Career Services staff organized the event, which included Alliance One International, ASMO, Autism Society of North Carolina, CTMG Inc., N.C. Department of Public Safety, Go-Science, Grady-White Boats, Greenville Utilities, Patheon, SPC Mechanical, and UPS.

PCC has worked since 1961 to produce a skilled local workforce by making valuable and affordable higher education accessible to all Pitt County residents. 70 percent of PCC graduates remain in Pitt County after completing their programs of study.