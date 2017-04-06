Payless ShoeSource closing New Bern location

NEW BERN, N.C. (WNCT) – Payless ShoeSource is closing a number of stores across the nation, including 3 in North Carolina. One of those is the New Bern location.

The company made the announcement on Tuesday that it had filed for bankruptcy and would immediately close 400 stores across the country, as well as Puerto Rico. Up to 2,000 employees could be affected by the closures.

It’s currently unknown just how quickly the location in New Bern will close its doors.

Additional closures are also likely.

Payless has 4,400 stores in more than 30 countries.