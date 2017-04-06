Onslow County educator named N.C. teacher of the year

HOLLY RIDGE, N.C. (WNCT) — An Onslow County kindergarten teacher was named the 2017 Burroughs Wellcome Fund North Carolina teacher of the year during an awards luncheon in Cary Thursday.

Lisa Godwin teaches at Dixon Elementary School, and she was one of nine regional finalists selected from North Carolina’s 94,421 classroom teachers.

Godwin is in her third year teaching at Dixon Elementary School.

She began her classroom career in 1997 as an instructional assistant then served as a kindergarten teacher, fifth-grade teacher, administrative intern and assistant principal in Sanford, N.C. before joining Onslow County Schools in 2012 as an assistant principal at Meadow View Elementary.

In 2014, she went back to the classroom as a kindergarten teacher at Dixon.

State Superintendent Mark Johnson, who announced the winner year’s winner, said Godwin represents the very best talent in North Carolina’s schools.

“Every day, Lisa gives her students the support and encouragement that lay an essential foundation for them to keep learning across the grades and beyond,” Johnson said. “She reaches out to their parents to build trust and reinforce learning in the home, and she leads her colleagues with respect and by example.”

Godwin is a mentor teacher at Dixon Elementary, supporting new teachers, and serves on several OCS groups, including the Superintendent’s Advisory Committee, Every Student Succeeds Act Committee and the district’s Quality Council.

Outside the classroom, Godwin partners with parents to ensure they are involved with their child’s education by facilitating workshops in churches and at local events. She has podcasts and videos linked to her web page to allow parents to see what instruction looks like in her classroom and she provides parents with materials and strategies to reinforce academic review.

As with other regional finalists, Godwin was first recognize as Teacher of the Year at Dixon Elementary, then selected as Onslow County Schools Teacher of the Year.

As the North Carolina Teacher of the Year, Godwin will spend the next school year traveling the state as an ambassador for the teaching profession. She will receive an automobile to use during the year thanks to Flow Automotive, the opportunity to attend a seminar at the NC Center for the Advancement of Teaching, a mobile device from Lenovo valued at approximately $1,600, an engraved vase, a one-time cash award of $7,500, a trip to the National Teacher of the Year Conference and International Space Camp, and the opportunity to travel abroad through an endowment sponsored by Go Global NC.