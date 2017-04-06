North Carolina initiative targets reading support for students

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — North Carolina Public Schools are expanding and promoting reading literacy for elementary school students.

The N.C. Reads initiative targets reading support to students to ensure they’re prepared for school and reading at grade level.

The program will add books to student’s homes and engage schools in collecting or funding books to donate to children who need them.

It will also provide online resources for book drives.

Literary advocates say it is something they are excited about.

Martin-Pitt Partnership for Children community outreach director Amanda Parmelee said it is important for students to have access to books and to have books in the home so children can be exposed to different types of language.

One in five adults in eastern North Carolina is illiterate, and only half of kindergarteners are ready for school.

By bringing more books to students’ homes, the state hopes more children will learn to read at an early age.