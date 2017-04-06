Marine in Jacksonville charged with possession of child pornography

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — A MCAS New River Marine has been charged with possession of child pornography.

Suspected of having and distributing child pornography, Staff Sgt. Matthew Hartley Benton, 35, was arrested April 3 following the execution of a search warrant at 106 Longhorn Road. Benton was charged with two counts second-degree exploitation of a minor and two counts third-degree exploitation of a minor.

Benton is a ground electronics systems maintenance technician assigned to Marine Wing Support Squadron 272, Marine Aircraft Group 26, 2nd Marine Aircraft Wing.

Benton was placed in the Onslow County Detention Center under a $150,000 secured bond, awaiting his first court appearance.

Anyone with information about this incident may contact Onslow County Sheriff’s Office at 910-455-3113, Detective Lawrence at daryl_lawrence@onslowcountync.gov, or Crime Stoppers at 910-938-3273. Please refer to case 2017005537 when calling.

Crime Stoppers offers cash reward of up to $2,500 for information that is deemed of value or assistance to law enforcement. Information can also be anonymously texted via Text-A-Tip by typing TIP4CSJAX and your message to 274637 (CRIMES). Callers to Crime Stoppers may remain anonymous and never have to reveal their identity.