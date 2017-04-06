Group hopes to raise awareness about child abuse

By Published:

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – April is National Child Abuse Prevention Month, and some groups in the East are using it to raise awareness about the problem.

The Brody School of Medicine’s Tedi Bear Center serves 29 counties in the East, helping more than 600 children who have been abused every year.

Director Julie Gill said the problem can impact anyone, and everyone has to play a part in solving it.

“Citizens are all mandated reporters and if you have a suspicion, it is your obligation to do that report because a child doesn’t have a voice of their own in the systems today,” Gill said.

At various locations across the East, pinwheel gardens are set up to raise awareness about child abuse. In Greenville, the gardens can be found at places like the courthouse and Vidant Medical Center.

Gill said the law enforcement officers or members of DSS normally bring children who’ve been abused to them for help.

For more information on the Tedi Bear Center, click here.

WNCT-TV 9 On Your Side provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s