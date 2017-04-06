Group hopes to raise awareness about child abuse

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – April is National Child Abuse Prevention Month, and some groups in the East are using it to raise awareness about the problem.

The Brody School of Medicine’s Tedi Bear Center serves 29 counties in the East, helping more than 600 children who have been abused every year.

Director Julie Gill said the problem can impact anyone, and everyone has to play a part in solving it.

“Citizens are all mandated reporters and if you have a suspicion, it is your obligation to do that report because a child doesn’t have a voice of their own in the systems today,” Gill said.

At various locations across the East, pinwheel gardens are set up to raise awareness about child abuse. In Greenville, the gardens can be found at places like the courthouse and Vidant Medical Center.

Gill said the law enforcement officers or members of DSS normally bring children who’ve been abused to them for help.

