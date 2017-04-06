First Alert Weather Day: Severe weather possible through mid-day today

SUMMARY: “First Alert Weather Day” remains in effect. Strong storm system will affect eastern North Carolina this morning. Severe thunderstorms and isolated tornadoes will be possible. Details:

THIS MORNING: Early this morning, we’ll see scattered showers and embedded thunderstorms. A few of these storms may be strong with an isolated severe storm with the threats indicated in the First Alert Index. The main line of rain and thunderstorms may arrive mid morning from the west. This line is likely to have several strong and severe thunderstorms with all of the threats indicated in the First Alert Index. Temperatures are warm this morning, in the 60s and winds are quite breezy, especially along the coast. As the main line approaches, winds will pick up inland as well. Winds are out of the southwest at 10 to 20 mph this morning with higher gusts.

THIS AFTERNOON: Skies are cloudy for the most part this afternoon with gradual clearing mid to late afternoon. Temperatures will be seasonable, around 70 degrees. Winds will continue to be blustery, out of the southwest at 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. A wind advisory is in place until Friday at 6pm.

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy skies takes us through the overnight with temperatures falling into the mid to upper 40s, which is seasonable for this time of year. Winds will continue to howl out of the west at 15 to 25 mph.

FRIDAY: Variably cloudy skies are expected with a 20% chance of showers and highs in the 70’s.

TROPICS: Atlantic Hurricane Season begins on June 1, 2017. Click here for your tropical update.

