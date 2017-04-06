Craven County hosts Coastal Region Employability Seminar

NEW BERN, N.C. (WNCT) – Students in Craven, Pamlico, Jones and Greene Counties spent the day learning about how to be employable at the 7th annual employability seminar held in downtown New Bern.

It’s designed to support the school system’s Occupational Course of Study in a collaborative forum with community business members, who described what they’re looking for in prospective employees.

“The main focus today was on interviewing skills and though we talk about a variety of things we focused on interviewing skills today,” Rita Brown, transition coordinator for Craven County Schools, said.

Students from New Bern High, West Craven High, Jones Senior, Arapahoe Charter, and Greene Central High took part in a school duel (quiz bowl), demonstrating their knowledge of appropriate work ethics. It’s a spin-off of the game show “Family Fued” and focuses on employability-related questions.

“I got to learn how you’re supposed to dress, how you’re supposed to greet people and how you apply yourself for filling out resumes,” New Bern High School sophomore Emilee Thurman said.

“It can help you when you go and actually are looking for a job,” Destiny Jones, sophomore at West Craven High School, said. “It helps you get experience for what you should and shouldn’t do like how you should dress and talk and say not just anything.”

The seminar also included a fashion show focused on the do’s and don’ts for interviewing attire. One student from each high school participated in a mock interview competition. Winners were awarded gift certificates to purchase professional work attire for future job opportunities.