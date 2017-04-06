2 brothers sentenced to prison in ‘hole-in-the wall’ break-ins

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Two brothers have been sentenced to prison for the high-profile “hole-in-the-wall” break-ins.

Donald and Donneill Brown of Greenville were responsible, the Pitt County District Attorney’s Office said, for a slew of break-ins from 2012-2015 in which the brothers cut holes in the sides and roofs of buildings and businesses to gain entry.

Similar break-ins occurred in Lenoir, Greene, Martin Beaufort, Bertie and Hyde counties.

Donald Brown, 35, got an active sentence of 5 to 14 years, plus five years of supervised probation.

Donneill Brown, 36, got an active sentence of 4 to 12 years, plus five years of supervised probation.

The Brown brothers still await hearings in Beaufort and Martin Counties.