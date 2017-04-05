What to pack in your severe weather emergency kit

GREENVILLE, NC (WNCT) – One of the best items to have during severe weather is an emergency kit.

Each household should have one packed, and it should include a flashlight and extra batteries.

You should also have water and non-perishables to last up to 72 hours. A weather radio is important to include because you can access severe updates if you can’t get to your TV. A chainsaw and tarp can also help with clean-up.

“The tarp you can put down for your cleaning process as well. any type of debris collection, leaves, branches, so on and so forth. and also another good thing to use a tarp for is any kind of roof damage,” said Tyler Rouse, an associate at Lowe’s.

A family emergency plan is also important to have available. It will list family members, social security numbers, medications, and a plan on where to meet if you’re separated.

To print an emergency plan, click here.

