Washington, N.C. is the newest Retire NC community

WASHINGTON, N.C. (WNCT) – One Beaufort County town has been named the latest certified retirement community as part of Retire NC.

“Washington and Beaufort County have the assets that retirees are looking for when planning retirement in North Carolina, ” said Andre Nabors director of Retire NC. “This will be a strong link in eastern North Carolina with the addition of Washington to the program.”

The North Carolina Economic Development Partnership made the announcement about Washington, N.C. on Wednesday. has been named as the latest certified retirement community as part of Retire NC.

The detailed application took a committee of community leaders about six months, including research related to medical facilities, crime rate, housing costs, schools, senior programs, and more that relate to the livability of a community.

“Retire NC certification is helping to put Washington and Beaufort County on the map. And that map is specific to retirees looking for the quality of life we enjoy here,” touted Catherine Glover of the Washington-Beaufort County Chamber of Commerce. “Attracting new people to this area is a good thing, the community will reap the benefits for years to come.”

Next comes a marketing program launch to enhance Washington’s presence within the retirement market. Additionally, local initiatives will include inquiry fulfillment pieces, e-newsletter, and a web presence at http://www.retirewashingtonnc.com. The program is expected to evolve over five years.

“This is a win for our community. People visit a community an average of three times before making the decision to purchase. And, we know that these visitors bring their families and spend money in our local economy so it makes good business sense,” said Lynn Wingate, tourism development director for the City of Washington.

Supporting partners of the Retire NC effort are the Washington Beaufort County Chamber of Commerce, Washington Tourism Development Authority, Washington Harbor District Alliance, Vidant Beaufort Hospital, First South Bank, Tideland EMC, City of Washington, Beaufort County, Cypress Landing, Pamlico Plantation, Coldwell Banker Coastal Rivers Realty, Rich Company, and Arts of the Pamlico.