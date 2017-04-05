Trump adviser Conway speaking to N Carolina GOP convention

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — President Donald Trump’s 2016 campaign manager and now one of his top advisers will speak at the North Carolina Republican Party state convention in June.

The state GOP announced that Kellyanne Conway will address a June 3 luncheon at the convention being held in Wilmington.

Conway is a longtime GOP strategist who became the first woman to successfully run a presidential bid. She now serves as a counselor to Trump and makes frequent television appearances to support his agenda.

The state convention is held every two years. Current state GOP Chairman Robin Hayes is seeking re-election.