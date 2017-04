GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Highway Patrol is investigating a two-car accident in Pitt County.

The head-on collision happened around 6:30 a.m. on Barrus Construction Road.

Firefighters said one person did have to be extracted after being pinned in.

The Belvoir Fire Department said one of the victim’s injuries did appear critical.

Troopers are still investigating the cause of the crash.