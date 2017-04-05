Traffic Alert: Overturned 18-wheeler closes Pitt County road

WINTERVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — An 18-wheeler tanker truck has rolled over and shut down Speightseed Farm Road from Pocosin Road to U.S. 13.
Red Oaks Fire Department reports the truck has no leaks.
It is recommended drivers avoid the area.
WINTERVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — An 18-wheeler tanker truck has rolled over and shut down Speightseed Farm Road from Pocosin Road to U.S. 13.
Red Oaks Fire Department reports the truck has no leaks.
It is recommended drivers avoid the area.
WNCT-TV 9 On Your Side provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.
Advertisement