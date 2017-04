GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – A police officer responding to a car break-in was shot at Wednesday morning.

It happened in the 3400 block of Ellsworth Drive.

Greenville Police said on its Twitter feed the officer didn’t return fire and, fortunately, wasn’t injured. An emergency response team was called in to respond.

Citizens are urged to avoid the area.

Lakeforest Elementary is on a modified lockdown, which means students and staff are to remain indoors. There is an increased Greenville police presence on campus as a precaution.

WNCT's Connor Kick is on the scene and will have the latest details as they become available.