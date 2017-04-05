New million dollar recycling machine aims to save Pitt Co. money, time

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – A ribbon cutting ceremony was held Wednesday at the Pitt County Transfer Station to recognize the official opening of a new $1.8 million recycling machine.

The machine, which has been in the works for years, will enable crews to sort construction and demolition debris for recycling quicker.

It also eliminates fees the county had previously had to pay to sort the material.

John Demary, Pitt County’s solid waster director, said it will also help buildings become LED certified, like ECU’s new student center and Vidant’s cancer center.

“They want to be green buildings, and part of their certification is that they have to recycle the construction debris waste that’s generated from these constructions,” Demary said.

Pitt County joins New Hanover County as the only county owned and operated machines in the state like this. Pitt leads the state in amount recycled each year.

