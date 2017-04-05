Health professionals gather in New Bern for communicable diseases conference

By Published: Updated:

NEW BERN, N.C. (WNCT) – A public health conference in New Bern is focusing on communicable diseases in North Carolina.

Its goal is to offer continuing education for public health professionals like nurses from local health departments, physicians, nurse practitioners, and local health directors on a variety of topics; antibiotic resistance, foodborne illnesses, vector-borne diseases, sexually transmitted diseases and more.

Speakers at the event said it’s ultimately the patients who will benefit from the conference.

Craven County Health Director Scott Harrelson said, “Communicable disease is one of the pillars of public health. Most people don’t even realize the work that’s being done to keep the public safe from any number of communicable diseases that may pop-up.”

Erika Samoff is the HIV & STD Surveillance Director for the State of North Carolina.

Samoff said, “Public health departments are the front line and the safety net service and support service for North Carolina. We are here to enable the people that work in public health departments to really make the experts.”

The conference is jointly hosted by Eastern Area Health Education Center, NC Department of Health and Human Services, and Continuing Medical Education, Brody School of Medicine, and East Carolina University at the New Bern Convention Center.

 

Related Posts

WNCT-TV 9 On Your Side provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s