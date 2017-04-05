Health professionals gather in New Bern for communicable diseases conference

NEW BERN, N.C. (WNCT) – A public health conference in New Bern is focusing on communicable diseases in North Carolina.

Its goal is to offer continuing education for public health professionals like nurses from local health departments, physicians, nurse practitioners, and local health directors on a variety of topics; antibiotic resistance, foodborne illnesses, vector-borne diseases, sexually transmitted diseases and more.

Speakers at the event said it’s ultimately the patients who will benefit from the conference.

Craven County Health Director Scott Harrelson said, “Communicable disease is one of the pillars of public health. Most people don’t even realize the work that’s being done to keep the public safe from any number of communicable diseases that may pop-up.”

Erika Samoff is the HIV & STD Surveillance Director for the State of North Carolina.

Samoff said, “Public health departments are the front line and the safety net service and support service for North Carolina. We are here to enable the people that work in public health departments to really make the experts.”

The conference is jointly hosted by Eastern Area Health Education Center, NC Department of Health and Human Services, and Continuing Medical Education, Brody School of Medicine, and East Carolina University at the New Bern Convention Center.