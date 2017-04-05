First Alert Forecast: Strong to severe storms likely this evening through the overnight

SUMMARY: A “FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY” is in effect as a strong storm system brings potential for severe thunderstorms and tornadoes this evening through the overnight into tomorrow morning. Details:

THIS MORNING: Skies are clear this morning and winds are calm to light. There may be some areas of patchy fog. Temperatures are warm, in the upper 50s to lower 60s inland and mid to upper 60s along the coast.

THIS AFTERNOON – THIS EVENING: Skies will be variably cloudy with storms developing in the evening, around 5 pm and lasting into the late night, around midnight. Some storms could be strong or severe. Temperatures will be warm again today, 80s inland and 70s along the coast.

TONIGHT – THURSDAY MORNING: There may be a brief lull overnight of thunderstorm activity but as we head toward daybreak, another spoke of energy in the atmosphere may spark up another round of strong to severe thunderstorms. This round has an ever greater chance of being severe with a greater tornado threat than normal, some of which could be stronger than usual for eastern North Carolina. Make sure that you have ways to stay informed of the weather.

THURSDAY: Strong/severe thunderstorms are possible early Thursday, but drier air returns by Thursday evening. Highs in the 70’s.

