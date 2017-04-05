DMV notifying thousands personal info may have been released

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — The North Carolina Division of Motor Vehicles is in the process of notifying up to 24,000 customers after discovering their personal information may have been disclosed.

Local media outlets report Wednesday that records intended to be shredded were accidentally thrown out instead while a shredder was broken. The agency says this happened at an office in Raleigh to records that had been collected between September 2016 and last month.

DMV says it is sending letters to the affected people this week, urging them to check credit reports. Officials say the faulty equipment has been replaced, and the manager of that office is being disciplined. Staff are also being retrained about proper document disposal and storage.